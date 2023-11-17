POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students in Broward County were back in class Friday morning after inclement weather caused colleges and schools in Broward to close out of an abundance of caution.

After a day of cleanup in Broward County, schools like Pompano Beach Middle, were dry once again and clear of debris. A tree on Thursday fell on top of the school.

Several other schools suffered damage on the inside. Nova High School in Davie had water leaking from the ceiling and Western High School’s auditorium was flooded.

Standing water was also a common sight at most schools.

Western High’s baseball field was flooded, as well as the football field at American Heritage in Plantation.

Over at Northeast High School, parking lots looked like lakes.

All the issues caused by relentless rainfall Wednesday night, prompted Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata to shut down schools on Thursday.

Over in Miami-Dade County, schools remained open Thursday.

Parents and students were seen driving through flooded roads to make.

One school, American Senior High, dealt with power outages. Students were dismissed from the school early.

For students that missed classes on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, they will not be marked as absent.

According to officials, classes in Broward County and after school activities will resume as normal.

