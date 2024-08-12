PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Summer vacation has officially ended for hundreds of thousands of students in Broward County, who are set to return to the classroom Monday morning.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn was at the school bus depot near Southwest Ranches early Monday with a reminder for parents and students.

“Make sure you exercise some patience today,” Hepburn advised. “You may want to leave a little bit earlier than normal. Remember, starting today, all high schools are implementing metal detectors at the entry points of their schools, so we do expect a little bit of delay. But exercise some patience as we get through that and make the process more efficient in the days to come.”

Monday marks the first day of school for more than 250,000 public school students across the county. As they head back to class, students will notice several changes, including the implementation of metal detectors at all high school entrances and a new policy requiring cell phones and wireless devices to be off or in airplane mode during school hours.

The changes are part of the district’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and create a more focused learning environment.

“The majority of the feedback said that this will really make students feel more comfortable in their learning environments,” a BCPS spokesperson noted.

Morning commuters are being advised to plan their routes accordingly as school zones will be active.

