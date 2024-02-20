WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - As students returned to classes on Tuesday, several parents are reacting to five cases of measles that were confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston.

“He’s vaccinated, everything is OK,” said a parent. “So just following all the procedures.”

The outbreak of measles at the school was first reported on Friday after one student contracted the disease. That number then increased to four students over Presidents’ day.

On Monday, Broward County officials said another measles case in the county was detected. The update, provided by BCPS spokesperson John J. Sullivan, brought the total number of measles cases reported at Manatee Bay Elementary to five.

During the weekend, some parents were debating whether to send their child back to school.

“All weekend, we were back and forth to, ‘Are we going to take them,’ so we’re taking them, but I’m nervous because of the measles breakout,” said a parent.

School administrators spent the holiday weekend deep-cleaning every classroom at the school in hopes to stop the spread.

“They just disinfected everything, so it’s all clear, it’s all nice,” said a parent.

When asked if they’re afraid of the outbreak, one parent said that it was nothing to worry about, while others felt differently.

“Listen, he’s got to get to school, but at the end of the day, it’s nerve-racking,” a parent said.

Health officials said that if people are vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella, they’re about 98% percent protected from the highly contagious disease.

“The hallmark of measles is the rash, though, and that occurs a few days later,” said Dr. Ron Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “The rash is red, dotted rash that starts on the face, around the hairline, behind the ears, and then spreads to the trunk and then to the extremities,” he said. “That’s one of the unique features of the measles rash, is where it starts and the way it spreads.”

According to experts, the transmission period is roughly four days before the rash is visible and four days after the rash appears.

The latest outbreak of measles is not exclusive to South Florida. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are at least 20 measles cases in 11 other states.

The latest case in Broward comes as a House subcommittee on the COVID pandemic talked about lower rates of vaccinations last week.

Broward County Public Schools SuperintendentPeter Licata will be at the school Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.