MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County students were able to get the chance to receive higher education.

The city of Miramar started its annual aviation expo, Friday morning.

It’s an interactive event where students can learn more about the air industry.

A number of pilots were on hand to tell students about their careers.

“When I taught the kids about my humble beginnings in South Florida and then flying around the world, setting a Guinness World Record and now having a successful company with the Flying Classroom, kids are honestly blown away by the adventures and where aviation can literally take you anywhere in the world,” said pilot Barrington Irving with the Flying Classroom.

Students also got to interact with drones, static displays and more.

The expo is open to the public starting Saturday but requires registration beforehand.

