Students head back to school in Broward for 2019-2020 academic year

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across Broward are preparing to send their kids back to school for the start of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Some 270,000 students and 15,000 teachers will be on the move across the county, Wednesday.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is making several stops throughout to the morning to ensure a smooth start.

“Welcome back, all of our students and families” he said.

While students were soaking up the remainder of summer vacation, teachers were in the classrooms getting things ready.

“You want to create a warm, safe nurturing environment for the children to come back to,” said teacher Elana Militzok at Beachside Montessori Village in Hollywood.

Educators across the county embrace the changes each year brings.

“We have introduced a STEM-rich menu of learning options for our kids this year,” Runcie said.

On Twitter, he wrote that students will have the opportunity to get involved in “technology, computer coding, and robotics along with continued investment in the arts.”

At Pioneer Middle School in Cooper City, one sixth-grade teacher plans to create videos for parents each day with highlights on what their children learned.

“It’s like the parents are in the room with me,” teacher Sandra Lopez Gallardo said. “They know what’s happening.”

Another area being upgraded is the food across the district.

A modified lunch menu now features new healthy and tasty treats.

“Lemon grass chicken over rice,” Runcie added. “We’ve got chicken and waffles. We have some vegan options. We even have macaroni and cheese in a cornbread bowl.”

The superintendent hopes the new learning options and changes will benefit the students throughout the new school year.

“Evolve our learning experiences so that students find relevance in what they’re learning,” Runcie continued, “and they’re able to connect that to their lived experiences in their communities. So that’s a big focus in what we’re doing.”

Runcie started meeting with bus drivers at 5:30 a.m. before heading to meet with the students at Pasadena Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines.

