POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students and law enforcement officers turned an appetite for helping into a contest.

Students from Pompano Beach High School and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies faced off in a friendly food drive, Thursday morning.

The second annual event is a collaborated effort to see who could collect the most food.

“I’ve been to a lot of different places in the world, and I just seen poverty, and to see this, and to see all those students support for doing this, it’s very enjoyable,” said student Rossie Garcia.

“My whole team, from the Community Outreach, Responsive Enforcement team, our core team in Pompano is basically heavily involved and invested in our community to make sure that we’re obtaining resources from Pompano to give back to Pompano Beach,” said BSO Sgt. Michael Weiner.

The items were delivered to the North Broward Homeless Assistance Center to help stock their food pantry.

