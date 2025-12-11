FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from more than a dozen Broward County public schools are bringing the sounds of Christmas to busy travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The week-long event is part of the airport’s 37th Winter Festival of Music.

Around 700 students from 16 different Broward County schools are performing daily at the airport until Friday.

