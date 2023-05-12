HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida school have been evacuated due to a threat.

Hollywood Police arrived at South Broward High School, located at 1901 N. Federal Highway, Friday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a bomb threat was called in to law enforcement .

Hollywood Police do not believe the threat is credible.

Students were evacuated from the school to the campus baseball field as a precaution.

An investigation is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.