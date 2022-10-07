FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students were evacuated from a Jewish preschool after a fire broke out next door.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to Chabad Lubavitch of Fort Lauderdale and Shalom Preschool at 3518 N. Ocean Drive, Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire started in an air conditioning unit on the roof of Chabad Lubavitch, which is attached to the preschool.

Crews worked to put the fire out, which was contained to the air conditioning unit and the roof around it.

No injuries were reported.

