Students evacuate Lauderdale Lakes Middle due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was called into the school, located at 3911 NW 20th Ave., Thursday at around 12:30 p.m.

7SkyForce HD flew over the school where students walked off campus to the athletics field.

This is the fifth time since October that the school has been dealing with bomb threats being called in.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bomb threat.

