MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at United Way Broward took part in outdoor learning during the start of their spring break.

United Way Broward brought over 30 middle and high school students to beautify Monarch Lakes Park in Miramar on Tuesday morning.

Signage for a new interactive STEM trail was installed for community use.

When the trail is completed, it will provide families with activities that promote childhood literacy, problem-solving and social development.

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