FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Old St. Nick made a South Florida stop to celebrate the holidays.

Santa Claus visited students at Saint Mark’s Episcopal School in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday morning.

Children participated in a thoughtful tradition by making sure Santa didn’t leave empty-handed.

“We give our first gift to Santa as the New Year approaches, and Christmas approaches, and Santa delivers his first gift to one of our students,” said Dr. Spencer Taintor, Head of School at Saint Mark’s. “It’s just a really joyous time to welcome Christmas to our community.”

The school’s original plan had Santa arriving by helicopter, but the weather did not cooperate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.