FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida students received shoes for free after a local organization footed the bill.

The group of young students in Broward County got some brand-new kicks on Wednesday morning.

“These kids are outgrowing their shoes in six months, easily,” said Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

The free shoes are part of the Rick Case Automotive Group’s charity program, Soles for Souls.

The focus at Broward Estates Elementary was to help children who would normally not be able to upgrade their footwear as often as they should.

“Every child will get a brand-new pair of branded tennis shoes, so that they can have well-fitted shoes, participate and encourage them to get involved in athletics,” Case said.

It turns out that wearing proper shoes is good for our bodies and mental health.

“It’s been proven that well-fitted shoes, especially branded athletic shoes, build self-esteem, confidence, belongingness with their friends,” said Case.

It’s the 12th year that Soles for Souls has been involved in South Florida, and thanks to the program and good-hearted volunteers, the children end up winning.

“If we have comfortable shoes on, we feel great, we feel like doing stuff, we’re comfortable, we can focus, and we can do better in school,” said Case.

Soles for Souls runs strictly on donations, and they’re always looking for volunteers to keep their program rolling.

