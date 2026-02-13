PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of the eighth anniversary of the tragic deaths of 17 people in Parkland, students across Broward spent the day sharing messages of love and unity to honor the victims and their families.

“It’s a beautiful springboard to use a tragedy and use the things that happened in this world that were for evil for good. Giving is the best way to do it,” said Victoria Larson, from Community Christian Church.

At Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs, fifth graders worked together to pack food bags for children in need.

These Ramblewood students, who have no immediate connection to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, are spending the solemn day in remembrance of the 17 victims killed in the shooting to spread positivity and kindness in their communities.

“We thought of kids in need, and we also thought of the Douglas High School kids, so we thought that kids in need deserve food ’cause parents can’t afford it,” said Madi Marcus.

“Ms. Stodge asked for any ideas, and I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if they’ll team up with Community Christian Church and we could all do this together,'” said student Ryan Unger.

“It’s a sad memory, so we think that we should honor that in our hearts,” said Carson Dunn.

At Driftwood Elementary in Hollywood, what looked like a celebration outside was actually students working together to form the word “love” with a heart.

“It felt amazing because I was around everybody I cared about,” said student Jackson Stevens.

Students told 7News the one-word message is meant to spread the simple reminder to spend each day with compassion for their community.

“We tried to make it from a tragedy to something that we can enjoy instead of grieving,” said student Jacob Kersh.

“People are always kind, people are loving this day,” said student Brisa Delacruz.

Meanwhile, students at Deerfield Beach Elementary made pledges on art projects to show their own commitment to kindness.

“Kindness can mean holding a door, holding the door for someone or helping someone when their hands or full or even just sitting with someone when they’re sad,” said student Laliyana.

As they have every year since the 2018 shooting, students at every school in Broward County took part in a moment of silent remembrance and reflection at 10:17 a.m., the same time the shooting happened.

Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn was joined by Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was one of the 17 victims killed, to lead students in the moment of silence.

“We acknowledge the resiliency and strength of our families, students, employees, first responders, volunteers, and community partners. At this time, we pause to honor those we remember,” said Hepburn over the school’s intercom.

As for the food that students from Ramblewood Elementary put together, the Community Christian Church will distribute those bags to students and families from other schools who need them.

