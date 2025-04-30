FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Renaissance Charter School students are set to appear before a judge Wednesday after bringing weapons on campus grounds.

The incident is the most recent in a troubling trend of students bringing weapons onto school. Only two days earlier, a 17-year-old Miramar High School student was arrested for bringing an unloaded firearm onto campus.

A day later, a loaded gun was found in the boy’s locker room of the same school.

Both students from Pembroke Pines are expected to appear before a judge at Broward County Jail later today.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.