FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Renaissance Charter School students are set to appear before a judge Wednesday after bringing weapons on campus grounds.

The incident is the most recent in a troubling trend of students bringing weapons onto school. Only two days earlier, a 17-year-old Miramar High School student was arrested for bringing an unloaded firearm onto campus.

A day later, a loaded gun was found in the boy’s locker room of the same school.

Both students from Pembroke Pines are expected to appear before a judge at Broward County Jail later today.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox