MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student who brought a bag of pills to a Miramar school will not face any charges and will be punished by the school, according to police.

After a thorough investigation by Broward Sheriff’s Office Hazmat team, officials determined the substance was not biohazardous.

The investigation was prompted after four adults and two students reported feeling unwell at Whispering Pines School on Wednesday.

Officials said no one required transport to any hospital.

The substance will be destroyed by Miramar Police out of an abundance of caution.

