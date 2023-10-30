LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Boyd Anderson High School was placed on lockdown following reports of a student potentially armed with a weapon on campus.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a possible gun on campus at Boyd Anderson High School. In response, Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with detectives from BSO’s Threat Management unit, responded to the scene located at 3050 NW 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to officials with Broward County Public Schools, the situation initially began as a student threatening to harm themselves while on school grounds.

In an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown while detectives from BSO’s Threat Management unit conducted their investigation.

Currently, BSO deputies are working to clear the campus of any potential threats. No further details have been released at this time.

Authorities are actively investigating the situation.

