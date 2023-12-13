PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of students brutally attacked one individual near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving the victim hospitalized.

The assault reportedly occurred after school hours at North Community Park, adjacent to the school, in a side parking lot used by students.

Video footage of the attack showed a teenager carry the victim over his shoulder before throwing him, head first, on the concrete. The victim appeared unconscious after he landed on the street.

According to a tweet from Chris Nelson, a Fort Lauderdale reporter, Coral Springs Police responded to the incident.

Despite the off-campus location, the victim is an MSD student. A friend of the victim said 15 people chased after him before the assault.

“I was there when they started chasing him, but when I left, he was in an ambulance,” recalled the young man. “I heard that he fractured his skull. I just know he’s OK and I hope that doesn’t happen again.”

Others who witnessed the incident said the victim was bleeding from his head.

Although Coral Springs Police are working with the Broward County School District to determine which students were involved, no arrests have been made.

