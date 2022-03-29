PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A ninth grader is getting a lesson in the law. Police said not only did she beat up a fellow student, she poured a chemical on her too.

Cell phone video from South Plantation High School shows what appears to be a girl dousing another student with bleach.

“It was bleach. Yeah, she dumped a whole bunch of bleach on her,” said student Vijay Vertisma.

The confrontation happened earlier in March.

Plantation Police are still waiting for test results of the substance to officially declare the substance is bleach, but the responding officer said it definitely smelled like bleach.

Now, 14-year-old Traniya Folsom is facing a battery charge.

In the police report, it stated that the victim had “visible blisters near her right-side neck and rash forming on her skin.”

Other students said her clothes were changing colors from the chemicals.

“Her clothes turned white, no, like a brownish color,” said Vertisma.

The attack happened near the bus pickup line as school was let out. Several people rushed in to try to break up the fight, and eventually the girls were separated.

The 14-year-old was released to her parents but could soon be taken into custody if the substance is indeed bleach, as police suspect.

“I don’t know, I just feel like the bleach being thrown was too much; it got in her eye,” said student Sasha Falcon.

“It’s crazy, man. She brought bleach from home, poured it on the girl. It’s crazy,” said another student.

Police said the results of the substance can come back within the next few days.

