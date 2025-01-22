CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student was arrested after allegedly making threats online against a high school in Coral Springs.

18-year-old Rachell Diane Varela Gomez appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Police said, the senior was accused of making threats online against Coral Springs Charter School, which she attends.

They said she sent a message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up the school.

Gomez has been ordered to stay away from the school and to wear a GPS monitor.

