PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested after a written threat was found inside a bathroom at Flanagan High School, police say.

Pembroke Pines Police said they were able to quickly identity the alleged student and arrest them.

It was determined that there was no credible threat against the campus, students, or staff and officials are reassuring the public that the school is safe.

The department is urging parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making school threats along with the consequences that can follow.

