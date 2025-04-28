MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested Monday morning after bringing a firearm onto the campus of Miramar High School, authorities said.

According to the Miramar Police Department, school security personnel immediately detected and confiscated the weapon, which was not loaded, as the student entered the building.

No ammunition was found in the student’s possession.

The student, a juvenile, was taken into custody, and police are actively investigating the origin of the firearm.

Miramar High School Principal Porter sent the following message to families:

Good morning, Patriot Parents and Guardians, This is Principal Porter contacting you to make you aware of an incident that took place at our school today. This morning, our security team safely confiscated a weapon that was found in the possession of one of our students. The weapon was secured without incident once the metal detector was activated, and the student was taken into custody by police. I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school, students or staff. The student will face appropriate school disciplinary measures. School safety is everyone’s responsibility. Parents are encouraged to remind your child(ren) about the severe consequences of bringing weapons or other banned items onto school campuses, and if you see something, to say something.

