MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested Monday morning after bringing a firearm onto the campus of Miramar High School, authorities said.

According to the Miramar Police Department, school security personnel immediately detected and confiscated the weapon, which was not loaded, as the student entered the building.

Officials said the discovery of the firearm is thanks to the recently installed metal detectors.

No ammunition was found in the student’s possession.

The student, a juvenile, was taken into custody, and police are actively investigating the origin of the firearm.

Miramar High School Principal Porter sent the following message to families:

Good morning, Patriot Parents and Guardians, This is Principal Porter contacting you to make you aware of an incident that took place at our school today. This morning, our security team safely confiscated a weapon that was found in the possession of one of our students. The weapon was secured without incident once the metal detector was activated, and the student was taken into custody by police. I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school, students or staff. The student will face appropriate school disciplinary measures. School safety is everyone’s responsibility. Parents are encouraged to remind your child(ren) about the severe consequences of bringing weapons or other banned items onto school campuses, and if you see something, to say something. Several parents who spoke to 7News said they have discussed the dangers of guns and the consequences that comes with incidents like these with their teens. Students at the school said they were thankful to hear that the metal detectors detected the gun. “Well I would definitely say I do feel safer knowing there are metal detectors. It’s definitely given me some peace of mind,” said student Alex McCoy. “Thank God for the metal detectors,” said another student. Others said it was scary to hear something like that occurred. “Someone just brings a gun to school. It’s very concerning and scary,” said a student. While the student’s gun wasn’t loaded when it entered the high school, Monday, similiar cases of guns found at other schools have been. An 18-year-old brought a loaded gun to Henry D. Perry Education Center last year and a gun found inside a student’s bag at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes in 2023 was loaded.

