DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student who allegedly made threats to harm others at a South Florida school.

According to investigators, the threats were made online against students and staff at Nova Middle School in Davie.

Detectives were able to track down the person who, they said, is behind the threats.

As of Sunday afternoon, it’s unclear what charges the child may face.

