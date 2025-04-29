FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student is facing a judge Tuesday morning after, officials say, he brought a firearm to a Miramar High School campus.

The 17-year-old student was arrested Monday after metal detectors installed on the campus by Broward County Public Schools detected the firearm in his schoolbag. Security personnel were quickly alerted and were able to take the teenager into custody.

Williams made his first appearance in court shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, where he was ordered to not have access to weapons nor set foot on campus without express permission from the school board.

“You shall not have any access to any weapons, including, but not limited to, firearms or ammunition. Do you understand?” said the judge.

“Yes, ma’am,” said the student.

“You shall not return to the incident location of Miramar High School without school board approval.”

Reporters caught up with the boy’s mother, who said she did not know whose weapon her son found access to.

“He’s a very good kid,” she said.

“Whose gun was it?” asked a reporter.

“I don’t know.”

The judge has demanded he be held in a Miramar Juvenile Detention Center for 21 days as prosecutors determine whether or not he will be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.