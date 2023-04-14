FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale City Hall has been hit hard by the recent heavy rains that have battered Broward County. The area is also dealing with the closure of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel downtown after the tunnel was flooded out.

The downpour has created a major mess at the government building, with debris littering the sidewalks and front steps. The flooding caused by the rains has also damaged parts of the first floor.

City hall was closed Thursday and officials said it will remain closed Friday as well.

Over in downtown Fort Lauderdale, the tunnel remained closed after flooding left it impassable and posed a serious risk to public safety. City officials are closely monitoring the weather to determine when it will be safe to reopen.

Cleanup crews have been working around the clock to clear away the debris and assess the damage caused by the floodwaters.

Rescue teams also helped save residents of Fort Lauderdale from their flooded-out homes.

The severe weather that affected Broward County in recent days has caused widespread damage across Davie, after a tornado touched down in parts of the city, and many other areas, with many homes and businesses affected by flooding.

Despite the challenges posed by the torrential downpour, Broward County remains resilient as officials worked tirelessly to ensure that residents and visitors are safe and well-informed during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.