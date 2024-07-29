HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rounds of rain and strong winds across Broward County left behind some damage for homeowners to clean up.

7News cameras captured multiple palm trees scattered all over the street of a Hollywood neighborhood.

Residents said a part of a tree fell over a carport of a home in Hollywood on Monday afternoon.

Hollywood Public Works responded to that tree damage by cutting the tree down so it doesn’t cause anymore problems for residents.

The man who lived inside the home, where the tree fell over the carport, said he heard a loud boom and saw the tree falling.

Residents said no power outages took place as a result of the strong weather.

Meantime, a few blocks away from that Hollywood neighborhood, the storm damaged part of a home’s fence.

Photos, shared by the homeowner, shows several planks of the fence blown over by the wind.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.