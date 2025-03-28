FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With strong winds sweeping across South Florida, beachgoers should be aware of the rough seas, powerful currents, and potentially hazardous conditions before going for a swim.

Despite the boisterous winds, people were still seen walking up and down Fort Lauderdale Beach and sitting on the sand, however no one ventured into the waters because of the red flags, warning people of rip currents.

Lifeguards on site also echoed the same message, advising that everyone stay out of the water, even the strongest of swimmers.

The choppy conditions caused white caps formed on top of the waters’ surface as waves, measuring six to eight feet, crashed hard onto the shoreline. Along Fort Lauderdale Boulevard, the gusty winds caused the palm trees to sway side-to-side.

Nonetheless, Floridians enjoyed the beach as much as they could.

Some even teamed up for a game of volleyball, but as one can imagine, it proved to be harder than usual with the conditions outside.

“If you can handle the sand blasting on your legs your good,” said Elena Amini.

“Is it ugly out here? What would you say?” asked 7News Reporter Jessica Vallejo.

“I wouldn’t say ugly but this has been a picture perfect week so of course on the day I go home, it’s a little bit easier to go home when it’s this windy for sure,” said Brian Ledet.

These whipping winds are expected to last throughout the weekend with the potential of a few scattered showers and storms.

A high surf advisory has been issued for Broward and Palm Beach County beaches which starts at 4p.m., Friday and ends at 8a.m., Saturday. Boating conditions aren’t looking great for this weekend either.

Viewers are advised to track the forecast via the 7weather app or online before heading on the waters.

