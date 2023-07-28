FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A nasty night of downpours left several communities in Broward County flooded out and wreaked havoc for travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The swamped streets on Thursday night complicated commutes for drivers, causing vehicles to stall out in the floodwaters.

The street flooding led to frustration for many travelers heading to FLL.

“It looks like I’ve missed my flight with the floods,” said traveler Darryl Lewis Global.

The inclement weather also caused flights to be delayed. As of late Thursday night, FLL had more than 285 flight delays.

“I hope I can still take my vacation,” said traveler Staci Zavattaro.

The relentless rain came down for hours, forcing airport officials to shut down the entrance ramp to the arrival and departure level near East Perimeter Road.

Not far away from FLL, 7News cameras captured first responders helping a family to drier land, one by one, after their SUV got stuck in the floodwaters.

Among those who were stranded was Global. He said his Lyft driver made the decision to pull over and avoid stalling out.

“He’d been pressing through some of the flood, and he got in a little deeper here, where you can see a lot of the cars that are – I guess they’re stopped and couldn’t go any further,” said Global, “and so, he wasn’t trying to risk it, and we’re stuck.”

“It’s kind of scary to be sitting on the plane and seeing all the lightning, you know, around us,” said Zavattaro.

Zavattaro said he flight was initially delayed, then cancelled, shortening what was supposed to be a 10-day vacation in the Bahamas.

“As we were sitting on the plane, a lot of people started booking other flights and, I think once – the computers got wind of the demand, those ticket prices started going up,” she said, “so it’s just kind of the snowball effect, and now we have to find another hotel for the night, so it’s just kind of these compounding costs that none of us anticipated.”

FLL officials advise travelers to check their flight status with the airlines before heading to the airport.

