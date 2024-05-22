COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who desperately tried to swim from the law on Cooper City has landed in deep trouble.

Jonathan Stewart faced a Broward County judge, Wednesday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 24-year-old attempted to rob someone. He then jumped into a canal to escape capture, but BSO divers soon caught him and brought him back to shore.

Stewart faces a charge of strong-arm robbery. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or returned to the location of the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.