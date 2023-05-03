HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of stroke survivors reunited with their lifesavers at a South Florida hospital.

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood welcomed the patients back at an event held Wednesday.

The group sat down with doctors and other medical personnel and shared their stories of survival and recovery.

“I got the right care at the right time. I don’t think it was my time,” said survivor Adrian Bias.

“Time is brain. Millions of neurons are at irreversible damage every minute that passes when a stroke goes untreated,” said Dr. Brijesh Mehta, a neuro-interventional specialist with Memorial Healthcare System.

The event was held on Wednesday because May is Stroke Awareness Month.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.