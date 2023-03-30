DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stroke survivor expressed his gratitude toward the staff at Broward Health North Hospital who nursed him back to health in a most musical way.

The hospital shared a video that captured the patient playing “Margaritaville” on the piano at the hospital earlier this week.

Will Bailey is a pianist and decided to give a farewell concert to the staff as his care comes to an end at the healthcare facility. He suffered a stroke during a cruise and was brought to the hospital in Deerfield Beach.

Staff members enjoyed his performance and wished the patient the very best as he prepares to head back home to England.

