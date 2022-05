PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy’s life was honored in Pembroke Pines.

A street was re-named to Taylor Bishop Avenue to remember the 4-year-old who lost his life in 2021.

Bishop and two others were killed in a plane crash back in March.

He was with his mother, who was the only survivor.

