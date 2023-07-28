HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - More rounds of rain fell across South Florida after a night of relentless downpours caused flash floods in parts of Broward County and led to hundreds to flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A flood watch was extended for much of mainland South Florida from noon on Friday until 6 p.m., and it was allowed to expire, as weather conditions continued to improve in the late afternoon hours.

As of 5 p.m., Miami-Dade and Broward counties were mostly clear, but there was heavy precipitation over Marathon and Big Pine Key, with a light drizzle extending as far south as Naval Air Station Key West.

Fort Lauderdale set a new record on Thursday with 6.19 inches of rain, the wettest July day on record.

In Hollywood, 7News cameras captured “Caution flooded street” signs along Scott Street, which still had considerable flooding near North 14th Avenue. Drivers maneuvered around the standing water. Off to the side, a water pump was placed by the city to pump water out.

Frustrated area residents said the floodwaters were several feet deep on Thursday night.

The rainfall so far this year has now reached 65.64 inches in Fort Lauderdale. Typical rainfall in the region is 60.95 inches. The city has now received more rainfall than it typically receives in an entire year.

FLL had over 285 flight delays on Thursday. Friday afternoon, there were still 37 departure delays.

“I was supposed to leave at 2:15 and got up at 7 o’clock this morning, which is not something I ever do. I get up at noon,” said traveler Michele Goldapper. “Now it’s not leaving until 4, and I’m going to a big graduation party. My twin granddaughters’ graduated high school, so I’d really like to get there.”

Street flooding forced FLL to shut down its entrance ramp to the arrival and departure level near East Perimeter Road on Thursday.

Not far away from the ramp, 7News cameras captured first responders helping a family one by one to drier land after their SUV got stuck in the floodwaters.

Cars stalled out throughout Broward, from Fort Lauderdale to Hallandale Beach.

The flash flooding was reported from Dania Beach as far south as Miami Gardens.

Broward residents in the affected areas said they are hoping for a long-term plan, saying that this cannot continue to happen.

