FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man after he became stranded out in the ocean off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, they received a 911 call from the boater, who said he was about 10 miles east of the coast in a rowboat, just before 6 a.m., Sunday.

FLFR and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue went out on fire boats while dispatchers worked to trace the man’s location.

Crews were able to locate the boater, who is in his 40s, about six miles east of Fort Lauderdale.

He told rescue crews he had taken the rowboat from Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday night and began rowing east. At some point, he said, he became exhausted and lost one of his paddles.

The man said he was eventually able to get cellphone service and dialed 911.

Crews transported him to Broward Health Medical Center for further evaluation.

