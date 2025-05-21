FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale has been placed on lockdown after a threat was reported to a school resource officer, according to police.

Officers responded to the school, located at 1800 SW 5th Place, around 11:45 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and the scene remains active.

Police said the lockdown was enacted out of an abundance of caution.

No additional details about the nature of the threat were immediately released.

