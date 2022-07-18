HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nasty weekend weather caused a tree to come down in a Hollywood neighborhood.

The tree toppled in the area of Park Road and 36th Avenue, Sunday.

Area residents said the tree has been there for more than 20 years.

The storm also caused severe flooding on the street.

“It was in the thick of the storm coming down. It was so bad, the whole area was flooded,” said resident Paul Paguaga, “so it was right in the thick of the storm we were getting this morning.”

Fortunately, there were no damages to any nearby homes.

Crews are currently working to remove the tree.

