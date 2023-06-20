HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A resident called the Hallandale Beach Police Department and Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue after coming home to her ceiling on the floor.

Stephanie Conte found debris all around inside her home around 6 p.m. on Monday. She said that Fire Rescue told her the cause for the collapse was structural.

Though she was told not to stay there, she said she has no other choice.

“Kitchen area is hanging, this has been hell,” said Conte.

After days of on-and-off wet weather, shards of damp drywall littered nearly all the surfaces in the main part of her apartment — leaving the beams exposed after part of her ceiling came down.

And she’s left to deal with the damage.

“I know I need things, I need my clothes for work, everything’s all over my computer.”

Cleaning this up, working with her landlord and the prospect of more summer rain, will make the next few days a challenge for Conte.

“I have no place to go, it happened too late in the day, I don’t know what’s next,” she said.

