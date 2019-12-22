Storms lead to over 50 delays at FLL amid holiday travel

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thunderstorms in parts of the country, including South Florida, led to more than four dozen delayed flights at local airports, as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

7News cameras captured the hustle and bustle of check-ins and luggage drop-offs at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Sunday evening.

Travelers arrived to discover their flights would be taking off later than scheduled due to inclement weather.

“We’re annoyed, but dealing with it,” said traveler Allie Simon.

“It was pretty bad,” said traveler Jason Simon.

Thunderstorm activity across Broward County led to 54 delays and at least three cancellations at FLL.

Travelers who spoke with 7News said the downpours caught them by surprise.

“We left early enough in the day that I didn’t expect it, at all,” said Jason Simon.

But considering this is one of the busiest winter weeks for travel on record, travelers said the holiday headaches they’re experiencing are not as bad as they could have been.

“We haven’t started on the return flight yet,” said traveler Carla Guerra.

“It’s probably just getting home late. It’s just a little inconvenient,” said traveler Bob Gow.

It was a smoother outlook for passengers at Miami International Airport, where officials reported only two delayed arrivals from Raleigh-Durham and Atlanta due to weather.

Meteorologists said strong thunderstorms are expected to sweep across South Florida in the the overnight hours, so airport officials advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading out.

