PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several rounds of rain and lightning across Broward on Monday caused flooded roads and damaged a building.

A medical building in Pembroke Pines was struck by lightning, damaging the structure.

The lightning bolt sent concrete crashing onto a police car parked in the parking lot.

“I just heard a big boom while I was working, typing away, and we were like ‘What’s going on?’ and there it is,” said a woman.

No injuries were reported.

“Everyone is OK. It’s all that matters,” said the woman.

The storms rolled over Tamarac and other Broward communities, leaving behind several inches of rain.

Tamarac saw over five inches of rain on Monday while Coral Springs and Margate saw over four inches.

7News cameras captured drivers slowly getting through flooded roads.

One woman’s car got stalled in the floodwaters.

You ever see rain like this in this area?” asked 7News’ reporter Brandon Beyer.

“No, I’m from southern California so I’ve never seen rain like this ever,” said Morgan.

The woman said the floodwater came through the car’s floorboards, soaking it inside.

Cameras captured a parking lot in North Lauderdale mostly underwater following the several inches of rain.

“It’s crazy but mother nature. Can’t control it,” said a woman.

Like it’s summertime, expect to see more rain in the coming weeks and months.

