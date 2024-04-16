LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted on the side of a home and spread to another house after a storage shed caught fire.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 8300 block of Northwest 47th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Stacey Thompson, whose fiancé owned the home that initially caught fire, told 7News that her stepdaughter was inside the home at the time of the fire.

“She smelled the fire, got the fire extinguisher out tried to put the fire out, was knocking on the door because she thought people were inside there, she moved the cars away from the house, really proud of her she did good,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s in-laws would come home soon after their trip to Jamaica.

Residents called 911 because a home was on fire and smoke could be seen.

7Skyforce was over the scene capturing smoke billowing from the home.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to begin in a storage shed between the two homes. The fire then spread to a neighboring home.

“On one particular house, there is a storage shed on the side of the house, which might be the location of where it started, however, once the fire inspectors and fire marshals do their investigation, they’ll be able to pinpoint where it exactly started,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jeff Levy. “But also on the side of the house, there are meter boxes, breaker panels, so it could’ve been any of those things that caused it.”

Thompson said that her fiancé’s family has owned the home for the last 30 years.

“Their grandkids, everybody been raised in this house, I tried to ensure them that the damage is not extensive, insurance will help them,” said Thompson.

Crews said there is extensive damage to the roof of one of the homes. There is also water damage as a result of fire crews fighting the blaze.

As of 6:30 p.m., fire crews were still on the scene making sure all the smoke was completely gone and there were no hotspots remaining.

No one was inside either home at the time of the fire as the homeowners were out of town.

Other family members that live in the home arrived on Tuesday evening as they made their way inside to get their belongings.

Both of the families affected are being helped by the American Red Cross as they find other places to spend the night.

Four pets were rescued by fire crews.

State Fire Marshall Matthew Newman said luckily no one was injured.

“Property is property, property can be replaced,” said Newman. “As long people and animals are OK that’s the main thing we hope for.”

Officials said there is too much damage for anyone to live inside the homes anytime soon.

Residents described what they saw.

“Flames were going up, it was very hot, and then I started bursting at the street,” said Laticia Pasquet.

Another neighbor told 7News that they saw a lot of belongings inside the garage of the home. Firefighters broke the garage door to be able to get inside and check no one was inside the burning home.

An investigation into what sparked the flames continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.