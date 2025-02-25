FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Extra Space Storage facility near Fort Lauderdale was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.

Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue off Broward Boulevard around 7:00a.m.

As a precaution, Florida Power & Light also arrived at the storage facility to turn off the power and allow firefighters to work swiftly in a nonflammable environment.

It appears the fire was sparked inside one of the units as several of them were open and their contents were moved to the parking lot.

Fire officials said one unit was destroyed and a neighboring unit sustained smoke damage.

At this time, crews were able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on site and monitoring hotspots that tend to reignite.

According to officials, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature but the cause remains under investigation.

