WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - No outdoor drag shows? No problem.

The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival is going on as planned in Wilton Manors, but this year, there will be some rules to follow.

South Florida’s biggest Pride Month event is set to kick off Saturday afternoon, with nearly 50,000 people expected to attend.

The event will take place a month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to go to adult live performances like drag shows.

“We wanted to make sure that we adhere to the law, but still having fun and celebrating our victories,” said festival organizer Jameer Baptiste.

The new law has forced organizers of the parade to make some changes.

“So we brought everything that’s 18 and older inside into the club, and we’re so lucky to be on [Wilton] Drive, where there’s a multitude of gay and gay-friendly clubs,” said Baptiste.

As for everything that attendees will see outside.

“What you’ll see on the stage are kid-friendly, family-friendly entertainment on the outside,” said Baptiste.

The Pub on the Drive, located across from the Shoppes of Wilton Manors on Wilton Drive, is one of the local bars hosting Pride events.

Friday afternoon, 7News cameras captured several flags put up next to the business’ sign, including the transgender and International Bear Brotherhood flags.

“This year is very, very important to us, because there’s a lot of pressure being put on our community about things you can and cannot do,” said Mike Connell, who owns the Pub on the Drive, “and we’re really coming out this year to show our support.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Connell said they’ll have stepped-up security at the bar.

“Two or three people, plainclothes, that look like customers but they’re working process security this weekend,” he said.

The festivities will take place along Wilton Drive from Northeast 26th Street to Dixie Highway.

“We fought so hard to get to this point, and we can’t allow negativity to hold us back,” said Baptiste.

For more information on the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, click here.

