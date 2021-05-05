Stoneman Douglas High Principal flies with Blue Angels ahead of Fort Lauderdale Air Show

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is set to soar this weekend after being grounded by the pandemic.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels chose a special guest to fly ahead of the show.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Michelle Kefford was selected as the key influencer flier.

She rode along in the backseat of an aircraft with a Blue Angel as her pilot.

“You know, it’s always amazing for me to be able to represent Stoneman Douglas, not only as the principal but doing things in the community,” Kefford said, “so, you know, any experience I have, I bring back and I share with my staff and students, and I’m so proud of everything they do.”

Kefford hopes her flight brings some pride to her staff and students.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform in the air show Saturday and Sunday.

And someone else is also taking flight before the big show.

“I’m Lynn Martinez at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, I’m getting ready to board a flight, and this one requires a helmet because, for some reason, I’m flying with the Blue Angels. Wish me luck,” said Lynn Martinez.

Lynn will take us on an adventure above the ground on Deco Drive, tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.

