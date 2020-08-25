Stolen puppy recovered, returned to Petland in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey puppy has been returned to the Petland store in Pembroke Pines after a man was caught on camera stealing it from the pet store.

Pembroke Pines Police found the puppy, named Toby, and placed the subject in custody Tuesday.

At just 10 weeks old and 2 and a half pounds, the Pomeranian-poodle mixed breed is under the care of a veterinarian after he was taken by a man who pushed past employees while carrying him out of Petland Monday morning.

“We’re assuming he’s not stable. We don’t know what could happen to that puppy,” employee Tiffany Carranza said.

While no one knows what happened in the 24 hours that the puppy was gone, Petland employees said they got a happy surprise from police Tuesday morning.

“We saw the police drive up to the front, and then they dropped off the dog for us. The dog was in a box, looking in pretty eh conditions,” Carranza said.

It remains unclear how police found Toby, but store employees said the man had stopped at a nearby bagel shop and mentioned he had planned to return the dog when someone called police.

That man is now in custody, and veterinarians are trying to make sure that Toby is OK.

“He was definitely pretty cold. He was a little dehydrated. He was nauseous. The hair on his face was wet with saliva. He was bright and alert but kinda down, but otherwise, he’s doing better now,” veterinarian Dr. Brooke Mosher said.

Petland employees and veterinarians said they don’t know if Toby was given anything to eat during the time he was gone, which is very crucial for a dog of his small size.

They will be monitoring his condition, but they think he will be fine.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.