Stolen Mustang returned to Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Ford Mustang made its way back home to its rightful owner just before Mother’s Day.

Sherry Wipplinger said she was out feeding homeless cats near her Pompano Beach home, Friday night, when a man jumped inside of her car, closed the door and took off.

“I was more shocked, like, ‘How dare you steal my car?'” she said. “Like, ‘I’m just here feeding cats, and you have the nerve to jump in my car and take my car?'”

Luckily for Wipplinger, her daughter drove around the area and found her red Mustang a few blocks away.

The victim’s iPad, cellphone, camera, cash and credit cards were all taken, but she said she is happy she was able to get her car back without any damage.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.