PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving truck filled with a Parkland family’s belongings has been found after thieves stole it from the moving company’s parking lot in Delray Beach.

7News cameras captured the truck on Saturday, still filled with the Blanchettes’ belongings, as someone closed the rear of the vehicle.

A woman who identified herself as Elsa said she spotted the missing truck in Southwest Miami-Dade after she watched 7News’ story about the theft on Friday.

“I always watch Channel 7 News, and I’m driving by, I see this truck, and I go, ‘Hmm, I think it’s the same company. Let me double check,'” she said, “and immediately, when I got my phone, I said, ‘This is it.'”

Elsa wanted to share how the Blanchettes’ story affected her, and how noticing something out of the ordinary on her way to the grocery store will bring welcome relief to some strangers.

“This family just bought their new home, and then, all of a sudden, their belongings are stolen, and they have nothing, nothing at all,” said Elsa, “so, definitely, it touched my heart.”

The Blanchettes were hoping to celebrate the purchase of their new home in Parkland.

Homeowner Michael Blanchette spoke with 7News on Friday.

“We’ve been working very hard, ever since we’ve been married, almost nine years ago, to try to get the house of our dreams, and we’d finally accomplished that,” he said.

The family’s belongings were packed inside a moving truck that was stolen by a thief on Thursday night.

Surveillance video from Established Moving and Storage showed the thief inside the cab of the truck.

“They called us this morning and told us that our stuff was stolen,” said Blanchette as he fought back tears.

The Blanchettes closed on their new house on Thursday, but the closing was delayed a few hours, and since they lived in Pompano Beach, they told the movers to deliver the truck Friday morning.

But sometime overnight, at the company’s Delray Beach facility, someone got inside the truck’s cab.

Moments later the subject was seen inside the cab, a car pulled up, and both vehicles drove off the open lot.

“We have no clothes, no nothing, no furniture, nothing. All our toys were stolen,” said Blanchette. “I had a little sports collection that I’d been saving since I was a little kid. I was going to give it to my daughter, and it’s gone.”

But now the Blanchettes may be receiving the best housewarming gift possible.

“I saw some of the toys were there, bikes, some furniture, and a lot of boxes are still in there, so definitely, I hope that most of the things are in there,” said Elsa.

The Blanchettes said they are taking inventory of what was found.

Delray Beach Police continue to investigate the theft.

