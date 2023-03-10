HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday afternoon, a Broward County jury found a Florida woman guilty in the death of her 3-year-old stepson.

Analiz Osceola was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the death of her stepson Ahziya Osceola.

In 2015, Hollywood Police discovered the body of Ahziya inside two garbage bags stuffed inside a cardboard box.

The child was badly beaten, and doctors found fentanyl and heroin in his system. Investigators said the boy suffered severe internal injuries, and died of blunt force trauma.

