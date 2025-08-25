FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - STEM leaders gathered over the weekend to bring science to life for kids and their families in Broward.

WSVN’s Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was among several STEM leaders volunteered during over the weekend STEMapalooza at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, an event put together by the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida.

Girl Scouts, students, families, and the community had the opportunity to step into a world of curiosity and wonder, explore exciting science careers, and discover the magic of STEM with the help of immersive, hands-on experiences.

Among the many organizations there, were representatives from the Guy Harvey Foundation, Marine Research Hub, Mad Science, and Museum of Graffiti helping bring meteorology, biology, astronomy, geology and more to life.

Guests also given the opportunity to view the documentary ‘Dream Big: Engineering Our World’, in the museum’s IMAX theater.

