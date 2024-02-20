WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive ended with a car crashing into a canal in South Florida.

The incident happened Monday night, along U-S 27 and Mile Marker 35 in West Broward. The driver’s vehicle was seen partially submerged and sinking.

The driver managed to get out in time, and told state troopers that he was cut off by another driver, swerved and ended up in the water.

No injuries were reported.

